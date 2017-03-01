Bacon Signs with CCC Women’s Hoops

The Central Community College women’s basketball team is pleased to announce the signing of Lexie Bacon, a senior guard at Lyons-Decatur Northeast High School in Lyons.

“I’m very excited to get the season going and I think it’s a great fit for me to continue my basketball career,” said Bacon, who passed up offers from Doane University and schools in Minnesota. “I just really like Central the best. It’s close to home and I like that Coach Kroupa kept in contact with me all the time unlike the other coaches.”

Bacon reached the 1,000-point plateau during her high school career, becoming only the second Lyons-Decatur Northeast girls basketball player to do so. She also broke three school records. As a junior, Bacon helped lead Lyons-Decatur Northeast to the state basketball tournament for the first time in team history.

“Lexie is a solid player,” said CCC head coach Mike Kroupa, adding that Bacon can play both guard positions. “She can flat-out score, but what really impressed me when I watched her is her ability to make plays for other people and get them open. We’re real excited that she decided to come to Central.”

Bacon plans to major in elementary education at CCC before moving on to a four-year institution. She would eventually like to teach school in Nebraska.

She is the daughter of Jon and Shelly Bacon (seated left and right), and she was coached at Lyons-Decatur Northeast by Rod Peters (standing).

“My parents are loving that I am continuing my basketball career and can’t wait to watch me,” said Bacon.