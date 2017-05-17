class="post-template-default single single-post postid-236618 single-format-standard custom-background group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.1.1 vc_responsive"
B2 Boys District Golf Results

BY Jeff Axtell | May 17, 2017
From 5-16-17:

Bennington Front Back Score Blair Front Back Score
Ty Bradley 52 49 101 Brandt Radloff 38 37 75
Mason Brown 45 53 98 Geoff Davis 47 52 99
Paul Keatts 47 48 95 Blake Stirek 55 54 109
Clayton Safranek 56 45 101 Kyle Thomas 51 56 107
Bryson Wiseman 46 50 96 Logan O’Riley 56 57 113
Team Score 390 Team Score 390
Boone Central / Newman Grove Front Back Score Columbus Lakeview Front Back Score
Nathan Gottier 50 55 105 Colten Remm 40 41 81
Garrett Cornwell 51 53 104 Caden Remm 42 42 84
Bradon Anderson 50 52 102 Ethan Paben 42 45 87
Mack Nelson 51 79 130 Carter Luedtke 44 44 88
Bryton Fowlkes 53 57 110 Elijah Mohlman 47 45 92
Team Score 421 Team Score 340
Columbus Scotus Front Back Score Fort Calhoun Front Back Score
Bryce VunCannon 42 40 82 Ian Edie 52 55 107
Layne Schroeder 53 47 100 92 92 184
Colson Kosch 44 49 93 92 92 184
Tate VunCannon 46 47 93 Cameron Shaner 66 67 133
Drew VunCannon 48 52 100 Nathan Wear 63 70 133
Team Score 368 Team Score 557
Mount Michael Front Back Score Omaha Roncalli Catholic Front Back Score
Miles Hock 45 42 87 Caleb Bohnenkamp 60 64 124
Logan Hock 44 47 DQ Dillon Eaves 42 48 90
Johnathan Hudson 42 40 82 Bryan Erixon 58 67 125
Douglas Jamal 45 48 93 Connor Leavitt 72 76 148
Nicholas Vetter 45 47 92 0 9 297 306
Team Score 261 Team Score 487
O’Neill Front Back Score Schuyler Front Back Score
Josh Cuddy 39 41 80 Austin Hall 46 49 95
Jacob Todd 42 42 84 Jakub Langemeier 52 46 98
Cole Gaughenbaugh 41 44 85 Ryan Johnson 51 50 101
Jared Peed 46 51 97 Angel Rojo 54 60 114
Bryce Heiser 49 47 96 Conner Bywater 50 57 107
Team Score 345 Team Score 401
Wayne Front Back Score West Point-Beemer-SS Front Back Score
Jonah Brodersen 47 51 98 Teague Stewart 37 40 77
Shea Sweetland 51 55 106 Ben VanderGriend 54 62 116
Peyton DeWald 50 56 106 Logan Knobbe 49 53 102
Garret Reynolds 59 73 132 Chase Eisenhower 51 62 113
Austin Fernau 61 57 118 Andrew Brockmann 64 70 134
Team Score 428 Team Score 408
Team Score Place Place Individuals Score School
Columbus Lakeview 340 1st 1st Brandt Radloff 75 Blair
O’Neill 345 2nd 2nd Teague Stewart 77 WPBSS
Mount Michael 261 3rd 3rd Josh Cuddy 80 O’Neill
Columbus Scotus 368 4th 4th Colten Remm 81 Lakeview
Blair 390 5th 5th Bryce VunCannon 82 Columbus Scotus
Bennington 390 6th 6th Johnathan Hudson 82 Mount Michael
Schuyler 401 7th 7th Jacob Todd 84 O’Neill
West Point-Beemer-SS 408 8th 8th Caden Remm 84 Lakeview
Boone Central / Newman Grove 421 9th 9th Cole Gaughenbaugh 85 O’Neill
Wayne 428 10th 10th Ethan Paben 87 Lakeview
Omaha Roncalli Catholic 487 11th 11th Miles Hock 87 Mount Michael
Fort Calhoun 557 12th 12th Carter Luedtke 88
0 0 13th 13th Dillon Eaves 90
0 0 14th 14th Elijah Mohlman 92
15th Nicholas Vetter 92
16th Tate VunCannon 93
17th Colson Kosch 93
18th Douglas Jamal 93
19th Paul Keatts 95
20th Austin Hall 95
21st Bryson Wiseman 96
22nd Bryce Heiser 96
23rd Jared Peed 97
24th Jakub Langemeier 98
25th Jonah Brodersen 98
26th Mason Brown 98
27th Geoff Davis 99
28th Layne Schroeder 100
29th Drew VunCannon 100
30th Clayton Safranek 101
31st Ryan Johnson 101
32nd Ty Bradley 101
33rd Logan Knobbe 102
34th Bradon Anderson 102
35th Garrett Cornwell 104
36th Nathan Gottier 105
37th Peyton DeWald 106
38th Shea Sweetland 106
39th Kyle Thomas 107
40th Ian Edie 107
41st Conner Bywater 107
42nd Blake Stirek 109
43rd Bryton Fowlkes 110
44th Chase Eisenhower 113
45th Logan O’Riley 113
46th Angel Rojo 114
47th Ben VanderGriend 116
48th Austin Fernau 118
49th Caleb Bohnenkamp 124
50th Bryan Erixon 125
51st Mack Nelson 130
52nd Garret Reynolds 132
53rd Cameron Shaner 133
54th Nathan Wear 133
55th Andrew Brockmann 134
56th Connor Leavitt 148
57th Logan Hock DQ
