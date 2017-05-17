B2 Boys District Golf Results

From 5-16-17:
|Bennington
|Front
|Back
|Score
|Blair
|Front
|Back
|Score
|Ty Bradley
|52
|49
|101
|Brandt Radloff
|38
|37
|75
|Mason Brown
|45
|53
|98
|Geoff Davis
|47
|52
|99
|Paul Keatts
|47
|48
|95
|Blake Stirek
|55
|54
|109
|Clayton Safranek
|56
|45
|101
|Kyle Thomas
|51
|56
|107
|Bryson Wiseman
|46
|50
|96
|Logan O’Riley
|56
|57
|113
|Team Score
|390
|Team Score
|390
|Boone Central / Newman Grove
|Front
|Back
|Score
|Columbus Lakeview
|Front
|Back
|Score
|Nathan Gottier
|50
|55
|105
|Colten Remm
|40
|41
|81
|Garrett Cornwell
|51
|53
|104
|Caden Remm
|42
|42
|84
|Bradon Anderson
|50
|52
|102
|Ethan Paben
|42
|45
|87
|Mack Nelson
|51
|79
|130
|Carter Luedtke
|44
|44
|88
|Bryton Fowlkes
|53
|57
|110
|Elijah Mohlman
|47
|45
|92
|Team Score
|421
|Team Score
|340
|Columbus Scotus
|Front
|Back
|Score
|Fort Calhoun
|Front
|Back
|Score
|Bryce VunCannon
|42
|40
|82
|Ian Edie
|52
|55
|107
|Layne Schroeder
|53
|47
|100
|92
|92
|184
|Colson Kosch
|44
|49
|93
|92
|92
|184
|Tate VunCannon
|46
|47
|93
|Cameron Shaner
|66
|67
|133
|Drew VunCannon
|48
|52
|100
|Nathan Wear
|63
|70
|133
|Team Score
|368
|Team Score
|557
|Mount Michael
|Front
|Back
|Score
|Omaha Roncalli Catholic
|Front
|Back
|Score
|Miles Hock
|45
|42
|87
|Caleb Bohnenkamp
|60
|64
|124
|Logan Hock
|44
|47
|DQ
|Dillon Eaves
|42
|48
|90
|Johnathan Hudson
|42
|40
|82
|Bryan Erixon
|58
|67
|125
|Douglas Jamal
|45
|48
|93
|Connor Leavitt
|72
|76
|148
|Nicholas Vetter
|45
|47
|92
|0
|9
|297
|306
|Team Score
|261
|Team Score
|487
|O’Neill
|Front
|Back
|Score
|Schuyler
|Front
|Back
|Score
|Josh Cuddy
|39
|41
|80
|Austin Hall
|46
|49
|95
|Jacob Todd
|42
|42
|84
|Jakub Langemeier
|52
|46
|98
|Cole Gaughenbaugh
|41
|44
|85
|Ryan Johnson
|51
|50
|101
|Jared Peed
|46
|51
|97
|Angel Rojo
|54
|60
|114
|Bryce Heiser
|49
|47
|96
|Conner Bywater
|50
|57
|107
|Team Score
|345
|Team Score
|401
|Wayne
|Front
|Back
|Score
|West Point-Beemer-SS
|Front
|Back
|Score
|Jonah Brodersen
|47
|51
|98
|Teague Stewart
|37
|40
|77
|Shea Sweetland
|51
|55
|106
|Ben VanderGriend
|54
|62
|116
|Peyton DeWald
|50
|56
|106
|Logan Knobbe
|49
|53
|102
|Garret Reynolds
|59
|73
|132
|Chase Eisenhower
|51
|62
|113
|Austin Fernau
|61
|57
|118
|Andrew Brockmann
|64
|70
|134
|Team Score
|428
|Team Score
|408
|Team
|Score
|Place
|Place
|Individuals
|Score
|School
|Columbus Lakeview
|340
|1st
|1st
|Brandt Radloff
|75
|Blair
|O’Neill
|345
|2nd
|2nd
|Teague Stewart
|77
|WPBSS
|Mount Michael
|261
|3rd
|3rd
|Josh Cuddy
|80
|O’Neill
|Columbus Scotus
|368
|4th
|4th
|Colten Remm
|81
|Lakeview
|Blair
|390
|5th
|5th
|Bryce VunCannon
|82
|Columbus Scotus
|Bennington
|390
|6th
|6th
|Johnathan Hudson
|82
|Mount Michael
|Schuyler
|401
|7th
|7th
|Jacob Todd
|84
|O’Neill
|West Point-Beemer-SS
|408
|8th
|8th
|Caden Remm
|84
|Lakeview
|Boone Central / Newman Grove
|421
|9th
|9th
|Cole Gaughenbaugh
|85
|O’Neill
|Wayne
|428
|10th
|10th
|Ethan Paben
|87
|Lakeview
|Omaha Roncalli Catholic
|487
|11th
|11th
|Miles Hock
|87
|Mount Michael
|Fort Calhoun
|557
|12th
|12th
|Carter Luedtke
|88
|0
|0
|13th
|13th
|Dillon Eaves
|90
|0
|0
|14th
|14th
|Elijah Mohlman
|92
|15th
|Nicholas Vetter
|92
|16th
|Tate VunCannon
|93
|17th
|Colson Kosch
|93
|18th
|Douglas Jamal
|93
|19th
|Paul Keatts
|95
|20th
|Austin Hall
|95
|21st
|Bryson Wiseman
|96
|22nd
|Bryce Heiser
|96
|23rd
|Jared Peed
|97
|24th
|Jakub Langemeier
|98
|25th
|Jonah Brodersen
|98
|26th
|Mason Brown
|98
|27th
|Geoff Davis
|99
|28th
|Layne Schroeder
|100
|29th
|Drew VunCannon
|100
|30th
|Clayton Safranek
|101
|31st
|Ryan Johnson
|101
|32nd
|Ty Bradley
|101
|33rd
|Logan Knobbe
|102
|34th
|Bradon Anderson
|102
|35th
|Garrett Cornwell
|104
|36th
|Nathan Gottier
|105
|37th
|Peyton DeWald
|106
|38th
|Shea Sweetland
|106
|39th
|Kyle Thomas
|107
|40th
|Ian Edie
|107
|41st
|Conner Bywater
|107
|42nd
|Blake Stirek
|109
|43rd
|Bryton Fowlkes
|110
|44th
|Chase Eisenhower
|113
|45th
|Logan O’Riley
|113
|46th
|Angel Rojo
|114
|47th
|Ben VanderGriend
|116
|48th
|Austin Fernau
|118
|49th
|Caleb Bohnenkamp
|124
|50th
|Bryan Erixon
|125
|51st
|Mack Nelson
|130
|52nd
|Garret Reynolds
|132
|53rd
|Cameron Shaner
|133
|54th
|Nathan Wear
|133
|55th
|Andrew Brockmann
|134
|56th
|Connor Leavitt
|148
|57th
|Logan Hock
|DQ