Avila Completes Season-Sweep Against BC

The Briar Cliff baseball team dropped both games of Sunday’s bdoubleheader at Avila with the Eagles sweeping the four-game series. The Chargers fell in today’s first game 2-1 and dropped the second game 7-0. Briar Cliff is now 0-4 on the season, while Avila improves to 7-5.

Briar Cliff fell 2-1 in a pitching dual in the first game. Avila scored first in the bottom of the fifth inning off of a fielder’s choice. The Chargers would respond in the top of the sixth when Brogan Secrist doubled and Jake Dewey later scored Secrist with a sacrifice fly. The game was tied at 1-1 until the Eagles hit a triple in the bottom of the 10th inning and scored on the next play off a sacrifice fly to deep center to win the game. Alex Towler was the winning pitcher for Avila giving up one hit in one inning, while Tyler Burrow pitched six innings for the Eagles and gave up four hits and one run (one earned) in six innings to go with five strikeouts. Nicholas Cole suffered the pitching loss for the Cliff giving up one hit and one run (one earned) in one inning to go with a strikeout, while Matt Wesselmann pitched five innings for BC and gave up two hits, one run (one earned) to go with four strikeouts. The Chargers left seven runners stranded, compared to the Eagles leaving eight runners on base.

Jacob Hom and Brady Harpenau were the most productive Chargers in game one both notching two hits. Secrist, Carter Ludwig, Tyler Vanderham and Peyton Griesert all created a hit in the contest. Hom was credited with a RBI and Secrist scored the lone Briar Cliff run.

Avila jumped on Briar Cliff early in the second game, scoring four runs in the first inning. The Eagles would carry their 4-0 lead into the fifth inning where they added three insurance runs to secure the 7-0 victory. Saul Nunez pitched a complete game for AU, giving up seven hits in seven innings to go with two strikeouts. Arik Ward suffered the loss on the mound, giving up three hits and four runs (none earned) to go with a strikeout in 1.1 innings. Griesert went 3-3 at the plate to lead the Blue and Gold. Dewey, Harpeneau, Ray Rude and Adam Logan were each credited with one hit in the contest. Daniel Wells was the most productive Eagle going 3-3 at the plate to go with four RBI.

Briar Cliff will visit Friends University next Saturday and Sunday for a four game series. Opening pitch between the Chargers and Falcons is scheduled for 2 p.m. on Saturday.