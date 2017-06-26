(AUDIO) Wisner-Pilger/Dodge/Howells and Columbus Lakeview advance in Ralph Bishop League Juniors Tournament

Scribner-The Ralph Bishop League Juniors Baseball Tournament got underway in Scribner on Monday, and two games were aired on 107.9 the Bull.

In the first game, Wisner-Pilger/Dodge/Howells upset Tekamah-Herman 9-7.

Tekamah-Herman led 2-1 in the 3rd inning before Wisner-Pilger/Dodge/Howells scored 4 runs in the inning to make it a 5-2 ball game.

Tekamah-Herman battled back to make it a 6-5 game in the 6th inning before Wisner-Pilger/Dodge/Howells notched 3 in the top of the 7th to hang on for the win.

Jayden Raabe went 3-4 for Wisner-Pilger/Dodge/Howells, including 3 RBI and two runs scored. Charlie Dvorak went 2-4 with a double, two RBI, and two runs scored for Wisner-Pilger/Dodge/Howells (8-13).

For Tekamah-Herman (13-7), Cody Elliott went 2-4 with an RBI.

Wisner-Pilger/Dodge/Howells will play North Bend/Morse Bluff at 8:00 p.m. on Wednesday in a contest that can be heard on 107.9 the Bull.

In the second game of the night, Columbus Lakeview knocked off Logan View/Scribner-Snyder 8-4.

Columbus Lakeview stuck for 3 runs in the 2nd inning after scoring 1 in the 1st to go up 4-1. Logan View/Scribner-Snyder countered with 3 of their own in the 3rd to tie the game at 4.

It was all Columbus Lakeview the rest of the way as they scored runs 4 runs total in the 4th, 5th, and 6th innings to pick up the win.

Cameron Drozd was 3-4 with 3 stolen bases and had an RBI for Columbus Lakeview (17-9).

Lane Hartung went 2-3 with an RBI for Logan View/Scribner-Snyder (7-6).

Columbus Lakeview advances to take on top seeded West Point at 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday in a game that can be heard on 107.9 the Bull.

Click Here to Listen to Wisner-Pilger/Dodge/Howells vs. Tekamah-Herman Game

Click Here to Listen to Logan View/Scribner-Snyder vs. Columbus Lakeview Game