(AUDIO) Wisner-Pilger wins Scribner-Snyder Triangular

Scribner-The Wisner-Pilger Volleyball Team won the Scribner-Snyder Triangular Pink Out Event Thursday night, defeating the host Trojans 2-1 and Logan View 2-0.

Scribner-Snyder swept the Raiders 2-0 to earn 2nd place.

In the Scribner-Snyder/Wisner-Pilger match, the Gators won set one 25-16, and took set three 25-13 after losing set two 25-22.

Wisner-Pilger’s Jordan Wegner posted a match-high 15 kills while Maci Batenhorst had 9. Lauren Jacobsen added 25 set assists while Ariel Meyer notched 8.

Kaylee Boyle had 13 kills and 7 digs for the Trojans. Nicole Boyle registered 17 digs while Emily Lewin totaled 7.

In the Wisner-Pilger/Logan View match, the Gators won set one 25-10, and set two 25-11.

Batenhorst had 8 kills for Wisner-Pilger (22-8) while Wegner contributed 7. Jacobsen dished out 18 set assists.

Taylor Ruwe and Shaylin Daugherty had 2 kills apiece for the Raiders.

In the Scribner-Snyder/Logan View match, the Trojans claimed the first set 25-17, and the second set 25-20.

Kaylee Boyle put down 8 kills for Scribner-Snyder (11-14) while Tyler Christianson and Ashley Uhing chipped in 5 each for Logan View (5-23).

All three teams return to action on Tuesday as Wisner-Pilger hosts Oakland-Craig, Scribner-Snyder takes on Weeping Water and Omaha Christian Academy in a Home Triangular, and Logan View faces North Bend Central and Stanton at the Stanton Triangular.

Click here to listen to Scribner-Snyder/Wisner-Pilger Match

Click here to listen to Wisner-Pilger/Logan View Match

Click here to listen to Logan View/Scribner-Snyder Match

Click here to listen to Interview with Wisner-Pilger Head Coach Jean Groth

Click here to listen to Interview with Scribner-Snyder Head Coach Shelly Schulenberg