(AUDIO) Wisner-Pilger sweeps BRLD in High School Basketball

Wisner-The Wisner-Pilger Boys and Girls Basketball Teams swept BRLD at home Tuesday night in games heard on 107.9 the Bull.

The Gator Girls won 60-41 while the Boys won 53-48.

In the Girls Game, Wisner-Pilger led 16-12 at the end of one before doubling up the Wolverines 8-4 in the second quarter to take a 24-16 lead into the locker room.

The Gators won the third quarter 18-14 to go up 42-30 at the end of three.

Wisner-Pilger outscored BRLD 18-11 in the fourth quarter to make up the final score.

The Gators (7-13) were led by Jordan Wegner, who posted a game-high 17 points. Maci Batenhorst and Alexis Heller added 15 apiece for Wisner-Pilger while Ariel Meyer notched 7.

Vicki Gatzemeyer had a team-high 11 points for the Wolverines (14-8) while Kelly Wakeley notched 9.

In the Boys Game, BRLD led 12-11 at the end of one before the Gators outscored them 11-6 in the second quarter to take a 22-18 lead into the locker room.

The Wolverines got back into the game in the third quarter, putting up 16 points compared to 13 for Wisner-Pilger to make it a 35-34 game at the end of three.

It was to no avail though as the Gators won the fourth quarter 18-14 to make up the final score.

Wisner-Pilger (8-11) was led by Hunter Waterman, who had a team-high 15 points. Jayden Raabe added 13 while Gunner Labenz and Keegan Ruskamp notched 12 and 8, respectively.

Montana Riecken finished with a game-high 17 points for BRLD (13-9) while Aaron Ras and Kenyan Lovejoy totaled 12 and 11, respectively.

Both Gator teams travel to Laurel to take on Laurel-Concord-Coleridge Thursday night while both Wolverine squads host Logan View/Scribner-Snyder Friday night.

