(AUDIO) Wisner-Pilger Boys and Girls sweep Wakefield in Shootout on the Elkhorn

(Click the link above to listen to the interviews with Wisner-Pilger Boys Head Coach Duane Mendlik and Wisner-Pilger Girls Head Coach Karrie Bodwell)

Wisner-The Wisner-Pilger Boys and Girls Basketball Teams swept Wakefield in the Shootout on the Elkhorn Holiday Tournament in Wisner Wednesday night.

The Gators won the girls game 36-29 and the boys game 71-47.

In the girls game, the Gators led 8-2 after one, and outscored the Trojans 9-5 in the second quarter to take a 17-7 lead into the locker room.

Wakefield made a game of it by winning the third quarter 11-2 to cut the deficit to 1 at 19-18 at the end of three.

Wisner-Pilger nearly doubled their output through the first three quarters in the fourth quarter, outscoring the Trojans 17-10.

Alexis Heller and Jordan Wegner each had 11 points for the Gators (3-4) while Kenna Mackling and Jessica Borg notched 8 and 7 points for Wakefield (2-5), respectively.

In the boys game, Wisner-Pilger jumped on the Trojans early and led 23-12 after one. The Gators won the second quarter 19-7 to lead 42-19 at halftime.

Wisner-Pilger (3-4) outscored Wakefield 17-16 in the third quarter to go up 59-35 at the end of three.

Both teams scored 12 points in the fourth quarter.

The Gators’ Hunter Waterman led all scorers with 18 points while Keegan Ruskamp and Jayden Raabe totaled 17 and 14, respectively. Gunner Labenz added 8.

The Trojans (6-1) were led by Solomon Peitz and Isaac Camarena, who had 13 points apiece. Jose Sanchez chipped in 9.

The Wisner-Pilger Boys will play Lutheran High Northeast on Thursday at 7:00 p.m. in the winners’ bracket while the Trojans will take on Lutheran High Northeast in a consolation game at the same time.

The Wisner-Pilger Girls will take on Battle Creek in the winners’ bracket at 5:30 p.m. Thursday while Wakefield squares off with Lutheran High Northeast in a consolation game at the same time.