(AUDIO) Wisner-Pilger and Howells-Dodge Boys fall in Sub-Districts

Norfolk- The Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family and Battle Creek Boys Basketball Teams advanced to the C2-7 Sub-District Final at Norfolk Catholic Thursday night by winning their respective games Tuesday night.

The Bulldogs downed Wisner-Pilger 71-68 while the Braves downed Howells-Dodge 55-54.

In the Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family/Wisner-Pilger Game, the Bulldogs jumped out to a 24-15 lead at the end of one. The Gators won the second quarter 20-17 to make it a 41-35 game at halftime in favor of Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family.

The Bulldogs outscored Wisner-Pilger 17-14 in the third quarter to extend their lead to 58-49 at the end of three.

The Gators put up 19 points in the fourth quarter compared to 13 for Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family.

Keegan Ruskamp led Wisner-Pilger with 19 points while Hunter Waterman and Gunner Labenz added 14 apiece. Nathan Hatterman and Jayden Raabe notched 11 and 10, respectively for the Gators, who end the season at 11-13.

The Bulldogs’ Derek Reardon led all scorers with 23 points while Logen Beller chipped in 18. Ashton Dohmen totaled 16.

Click Here to Listen to Wisner-Pilger/Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family Game

Click Here to Listen to Postgame Interview with Wisner-Pilger Head Coach Duane Mendlik

In the Howells-Dodge/Battle Creek Game, the Braves led 19-17 after one only to see Howells-Dodge double them up 18-9 in the second quarter to take a 35-28 lead into the locker room.

Battle Creek won the third quarter 10-7 to make it a 42-38 game at the end of three.

Both teams traded layups at the end of the game before the Jaguars’ Lane Hegemann missed a shot at the buzzer that went in and out.

The Braves outscored Howells-Dodge 17-12 in the fourth quarter.

Battle Creek (11-14) was led by Josh Schick, who totaled a game-high 25 points. Stone Kraft added 11 while Garret Ruge notched 8.

Connor Blum paced the Jaguars with 19 points. Zach Bayer registered 12 while Dax VanLengen recorded 10.

The Jaguars end the year at 10-13. Battle Creek and Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family (18-4) will meet on Thursday at 7:00 p.m.

Click Here to Listen to Howells-Dodge/Battle Creek Game