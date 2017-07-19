(AUDIO) Winnebago Boys Basketball Coach Berridge holding camp

Winnebago Head Boys Basketball Coach Jeff Berridge is hosting a Bago Basketball Coach Berridge Elite Camp next Friday and Saturday. Berridge says he’ll teach camp attendees what he teaches his players during the season. “I’m just kind of doing it for the community and the surrounding area because I know there’s a lot of people out there that like the way my boys play and stuff. So what they’ll learn is basically what we do in practice, and how much work the Winnebago boys put in on a daily basis when it’s basketball season. So I’m just going to give them a taste of what I teach them during practice, and so they can go and further their career in basketball and learn something new.”

The camp is for kids in grades 5-8 and 9-12. The cost is $20. Session times are 8:00 a.m.-10:00 a.m., and 10:00 a.m.-noon.

Berridge says the camp isn’t limited to just players from Winnebago. “Yep. I’ll take anybody that wants to show up. I’m doing it for the Winnebago Community, but I know there’s other people out there that want to learn and want to get better at basketball so they’re more than welcome to come. And I got people all over that follow me, and I’m sending out flyers so you’ll see flyers in other communities cause kids want to come learn.”

The camp will be held right before the Winnebago Pow Wow.

For more information, contact Berridge at 712-202-8039, or by email at jeff.berridge22@gmail.com.

Click Here to Listen to Interview with Coach Berridge