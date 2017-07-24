(AUDIO) West Point Seniors knock off O’Neill in Area Tournament

Wayne-The West Point Senior Legion Baseball team kept their hopes of making state alive by defeating O’Neill 5-2 in the Class B Area 5 Tournament in Wayne Monday night.

West Point got on the board first as Cole Kreikemeier hit in Kobe Benne in the top of the 1st to make it a 1-0 game. O’Neill had a chance to do some damage in the home half of the inning, loading the bases with one out, but came up empty.

Kreikemeier recorded a fielder’s choice RBI and Brandon Haas came into score to give West Point a 2-0 lead after 3.

O’Neill got on the board in the 4th as Nick Haburchak notched an RBI single, scoring Bailey Thompson to cut the deficit to 2-1.

Kreikemeier hit in Benne in the 5th to make it a 3-1 game in favor of West Point.

Thompson scored again in the 6th for O’Neill off an RBI single by Devin Jurgensmeier to cut the deficit to 3-2.

Luke Gnad recorded an RBI single in the 7th inning for West Point that scored Haas to give them a 4-2 lead before Benne scored on an RBI walk from Austin Streeter to make up the final score.

Streeter was the winning pitcher, giving up 5 hits and 2 runs in 5 innings of work.

West Point will play either Columbus Lakeview or Wayne at 5:00 p.m. on Tuesday. O’Neill gets the winner of that contest in the championship game at 7:30 p.m.

Click Here to Listen to Game