(AUDIO) West Point Seniors beat Columbus Lakeview; lose Area Tournament Championship Game to O’Neill

Wayne-The West Point Seniors saw their season come to an end Tuesday night as they knocked off Columbus Lakeview 11-9 in the first game of the day in the Class B Area 5 Tournament in Wayne before falling to O’Neill 8-7 in the championship game.

In the West Point/Columbus Lakeview Game, Cole Kreikemeier hit in Brandon Haas in the top of the 1st with an RBI groundout to give West Point a 1-0 lead. Luke Gnad hit in Kobe Benne with an RBI single later in the inning to extend the lead to 2-0.

Benne drove in Nolan Plagge to give West Point a 3-0 lead in the top of the 2nd.

West Point loaded the bases in the 3rd inning, and Benne came through with a 3-run double, scoring Tate Toelle, Plagge, and Haas to put West Point up 6-0. Benne then scored off an RBI single off the bat of Bryant Rief to make it a 7-0 game in favor of West Point.

Trevor Sanne recorded a two-RBI single in the home half of the 3rd inning to put Columbus Lakeview on the board, scoring Dominic Penne and Jaden Johnson to trim the deficit to 7-2.

Sanne delivered again in the 5th, notching two more RBI’s on a single that brought in Johnson and Cade Hansen, to make it 7-4 West Point. Brandon Miller hit an RBI double to score Sanne, which made it a 7-5 game in favor of West Point.

West Point scored again in the 6th as Jared Minnick scored on an RBI sac fly off the bat of Toelle. Haas plated two more runs with a double, driving in Gnad and Plagge to give West Point a 10-5 cushion.

Penne scored for Lakeview in the home half of the 6th on an RBI double off the bat of Hansen. Tanner McDuffee plated two more runs with a single, scoring Johnson and Hansen before Miller hit an RBI double, scoring McDuffee to make it a 10-9 ball game in favor of West Point.

Toelle drove in Derek Petz in the 7th to give West Point an 11-9 lead, a lead that would hold up.

Matthew Schuetze was the winning pitcher in the game, going 4 1/3 innings, giving up 4 hits on 5 runs. Dawson Berger was the losing pitcher for Columbus Lakeview, giving up 2 runs on 2 hits in 2/3 of an inning.

Columbus Lakeview concludes the year at 17-10.

Click Here to Listen to Game

In the O’Neill/West Point Game, Bailey Thompson got the scoring started for O’Neill in the bottom of the 1st inning, driving in Micah Dexter with an RBI single. Devin Jurgensmeier later recorded an RBI single that scored Josh Cuddy to put O’Neill up 2-0.

West Point got on the board in the top of the 2nd as Minnick hit in Cole Kreikemeier on a fielder’s choice to make it a 2-1 ball game.

O’Neill responded in the home half of the 2nd as Shayne Campbell scored on an RBI bunt by Wyatt Liewer. Alex Thramer then recorded an RBI single that scored Liewer to give O’Neill a 4-1 lead.

Benne scored after Gnad was hit by a pitch, and the lead was 4-2 for O’Neill in the 3rd.

Nick Haburchak hit a two-RBI single that scored Thompson and Tate Schmaderer to put O’Neill up 6-2, and then Justin Appleby and Campbell scored to make it an 8-2 game in favor of O’Neill.

West Point tried to rally in the 7th as they loaded the bases with no outs. Haas scored then Benne scored on an infield single off the bat of Gnad. Ray Loftis then scored on an RBI walk from Petz. Minnick then walked, and coming into score was Kreikemeier to make it an 8-6 ball game. With two outs in the 7th, Gnad scored on an infield single off the bat of Haas. Benne then popped up to 2nd to end the game.

Rief took the loss for West Point, giving up 4 runs on 5 hits in 2 innings of work.

West Point ends the year at 22-5 while O’Neill heads to the state tournament in Alliance with a 22-7 record.

Click Here to Listen to Game