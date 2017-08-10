(AUDIO) West Point-Beemer Volleyball returning lots of talent and experience

The West Point-Beemer Volleyball Team returns everyone from last year with the exception of one player. 1st year Head Coach Conley Straight says the Cadets are veteran laden. “Yeah we have a lot of talent. We have 6 seniors, 6 juniors. So we have a lot of upperclassmen that are going to bring a lot of leadership to our team. And we’re definitely going to be senior led…we’re going to rely a lot on our seniors for leadership and production on our team. So I’m really excited especially to work with this team and see where we can go.”

Straight says the Cadets will be led by the likes of Katie Pilakowski, Makenna Weddle, Brittney Hinkel, and Lizbeth Inzunza.

Straight says the Cadets are going to need to perform well in multiple areas of the game to be successful this season. “Scrappy defense. It’s going to take aggressive serving, and solid passing. Like I said, win the serve and serve receive game, then we go from there.”

Straight is bringing a fast tempo and swing blocking to West Point-Beemer.

He was an assistant coach at Doane for 5 years prior to coming to West Point.

West Point-Beemer Volleyball kicks off their season on August 31st when they travel to Howells-Dodge to take on the Jaguars. Straight says his players just need to relax and play their game. “I think just going in and having fun and playing. I think a lot of times with the game of Volleyball it’s a game of momentum. So I think always just trying to keep the momentum on our side of the net, and continually reminding the girls to have fun and play Volleyball. I think at times with Volleyball players they start to think too much, and that’s why I implement a fast offense…so they don’t have a lot of time to think…they just react and play.”

The Cadets went 15-15 a season ago.

Click Here to Listen to Interview with Conley Straight