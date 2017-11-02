(AUDIO) West Point-Beemer meets Pierce in State Quarterfinals

9-1 West Point-Beemer travels to 6-4 Pierce to take on the Bluejays in the Class C-1 State Football Quarterfinals Friday night. West Point-Beemer Head Coach Troy Schlueter says the Cadets are going to need to be able to run and throw the ball well to come out on top.

“We got to run the ball. And when there’s spots that we see we got to pass the ball. We’ve been pretty efficient throwing the ball this year. And I think one of the things that’s good about our team is we’re fairly versatile. We prefer to run, but if we have to we’ll pass. So I think we’re going to have to do a little bit of both.”

West Point-Beemer beat Pierce 35-28 at home in overtime in the regular season.

Pierce Head Coach Mark Brahmer says the battle in the trenches will be key.

“Hopefully control the line of scrimmage on both sides of the football. That’s going to be our challenge to our young men. And they’ve got good guys up front who play very hard on the offensive side as well as on the defensive side so that’s going to be a challenge for us.”

The Bluejays are coming off a 36-32 upset win at Fairbury last Friday night in the first round while the Cadets knocked off Columbus Lakeview at home 35-14 in Friday’s first round.

The game can be heard on 107.9 the Bull with kickoff at 7:00 p.m., and pregame at 6:40