(AUDIO) West Point-Beemer Hosts Norfolk Catholic in Undefeated C1-5 Showdown Friday on 107.9 The Bull

West Point-Beemer head football coach Troy Schlueter comments of facing Norfolk Catholic.

Norfolk Catholic head coach Jeff Bellar says a balanced defense will be key for the Knights.

WEST POINT – A pair of undefeated seasons and the C1-5 District Title is on the line when West Point-Beemer hosts Norfolk Catholic on high school football on 107.9 the Bull Friday night.

Both teams enter Friday’s game with 8-0 records.

For West Point-Beemer, that’s the most wins in a single season since the Cadets went 8-3 in 2007 and made it to the quarterfinal round of the playoffs. Coincidentally, 2007 is also the last time the Cadets made the playoffs.

Norfolk Catholic’s prowess is well known, with the Knights having qualified for the post season the last 20 years in a row, and 33 times in total. Norfolk Catholic also boasts nine state titles in C1, most recently in 2012, and six runner-up finishes, with the last coming in 2015.

If that wasn’t enough to think about, head coach Jeff Bellar became the all-time winningest coach in Nebraska high school football history when the Knights beat Wayne 35-0 last week, marking career win number 344 for Bellar.

West Point-Beemer head coach Troy Schlueter says both teams want to run the football, and that he’s excited for what should be a physical contest.

“One of their things, is they have a pretty physical style of play, which we like too,” Schlueter said. “We’re pretty excited about it because, you know, anytime you get two teams that kinda wanna run the ball at each other and do some hitting, it’s gonna be an exciting game. So we’re pretty excited. We’re thinking the opportunity is pretty big, so we’re looking forward to it.”

Coach Bellar said that a balanced defense will be a key to the game for the Knights.

“Play sound defensively. I think we’re playing a team that can run the football and throw the football, which obviously you can’t load up on one or the other will hurt you,” Bellar said. “So we’ll have to be very balanced as we try to defend.”

On air coverage begins with the pregame show at 6:40 with the kickoff at 7:00 on Friday. The game can be heard live on 107.9 FM, online at kticradio.com and on the free KTIC Radio app.