(AUDIO) West Point-Beemer Football returns majority of team

Team: West Point-Beemer

Mascot: Cadets

Colors: Red and White

Class: C-1

Head Coach: Troy Schlueter (2nd season)

2016 record: 4-5

Returning Starters: 9 offense 7 defense

The West Point-Beemer Football team brings back 9 starters on offense and 7 on defense. 2nd year Head Coach Troy Schlueter says two of the starters lost are significant losses though. “A couple guys that you won’t see that you saw last year are Riley Berg and Dylan James. They were some of the key contributors that we’ll pry miss a little bit. And there were 7 seniors last year, miss all them a bunch, but those two were pry the main contributors.”

Schlueter says this year’s backs are more straight ahead physical runners while Berg was more of a gamebreaker speed guy.

West Point-Beemer opens up the season next Friday at Arlington in a game that will be carried on 107.9 the Bull. Schlueter says the Cadets respect the Eagles a lot and like how they play. “Arlington we respect a lot. I really have enjoyed talking with their Head Coach…Gubbels. He’s a track coach too so I talk to him during track season quite a bit. And a little bit this summer too actually at 7 on 7, stuff like that. But I love how they play to be honest with you. They’re physical and they want to hit. That’s football to me. And I think it’s a great opening game for us because last year it showed us hey we are not close to being physical. And then we got more physical.”

Arlington beat the Cadets 41-0 in last year’s season opener in West Point. West Point-Beemer finished last season with a 4-5 record, but lost their last three games.

Click Here to Listen to Interview with Troy Schlueter