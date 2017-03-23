(AUDIO) West Point-Beemer Boys Golf Team looking to be improved

The West Point-Beemer Boys Golf Team hopes to be improved this year. Head Coach Keith Eriksen says the Cadets won’t have a lot of experience on the course. “We are still young. We have one senior in Andrew Brockmann. One junior in Logan Knobbe. And the rest are freshman and sophomores with quite a bit of interest in Junior High as well so we’re hoping we keep building the program, get double digit kids out, and get kids interested in Golf.”

Eriksen says expectations include improving from last year’s scores.

Key team members include two golfers from Scribner-Snyder and one from West Point-Beemer. “We had a returning state qualifier in sophomore Teague Stewart. We co-op with Scribner-Snyder for boys golf. And thankfully they bring us two sophomores who are right now number one and two on our team. That’s Teague Stewart and Dylan Stednitz. And from West Point we look for Ben Vander Griend to have a good year.”

The Cadets will take on Pender and Oakland-Craig in a Triangular in Pender on Tuesday.

Eriksen says the Cadets have been practicing since last week. “We started practice a week ago. It’s been tough with the weather. We’ve been using Beemer’s gym, hitting indoors, and we’ve been outside a few times.”

West Point-Beemer has double the amount of kids out for the team this year as 10 are out this year compared to just 5 last year.

Click Here to Listen to Interview with Eriksen