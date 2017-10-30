(AUDIO) West Point-Beemer and Arlington advance in C1-4 Volleyball Sub-District Tournament

Fremont-107.9 the Bull carried three Sub-District Volleyball Matches Monday night from the C1-4 Sub-District Tournament at Fremont High.

The matches carried were Logan View vs. Fort Calhoun, Tekamah-Herman vs. Arlington, and West Point-Beemer vs. Fort Calhoun.

In the Logan View/Fort Calhoun match, the Pioneers won 3-0, taking set one 25-8, set two 25-15, and set three 25-21.

Rylee Marshall had 20 kills to lead Fort Calhoun while Shaylin Daugherty had 8 for the Raiders, who ended the year at 5-26.

In the Tekamah-Herman/Arlington match, the Tigers took the 1st set 25-15 before the Eagles won the 2nd set 25-17, the 3rd set 25-16, and the 4th set 25-13.

Marin Jetensky led the Tigers with 20 kills while Anna Wakehouse totaled 10.

Shelby Kaup had 13 kills to lead Arlington (15-11) while Jordyn Werth and Grace Volk added 11 and 8, respectively.

In the West Point-Beemer/Fort Calhoun Match, the Cadets won set one 25-21, set two 25-22, and set three 25-19 to win the match 3-0.

Nicole Mitzel led the way with 15 kills for West Point-Beemer (19-11) while Sidney Swanson totaled 13. Makenna Weddle added 8.

Marshall paced the Pioneers, who end the year at 14-15, with 14 kills.

The Cadets will meet the Eagles in the C1-4 Sub-District Final Tuesday night. The match will be carried on 107.9 the Bull beginning at 6:30 p.m.

Click here to listen to West Point-Beemer/Fort Calhoun Match

Click here to listen to Tekamah-Herman/Arlington Match

Click here to listen to Logan View/Fort Calhoun Match

Click here to listen to Postgame Interview with West Point-Beemer Head Coach Conley Straight

Click here to listen to Postgame Interview with Tekamah-Herman Head Coach Becky Rennerfeldt

Click here to listen to Postgame Interview with Logan View Head Coach Brad Schlegel