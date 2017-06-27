(AUDIO) West Point and Columbus Lakeview Seniors advance in Ralph Bishop League Tournament

Scribner-The West Point and Columbus Lakeview Seniors advanced in the Ralph Bishop League Tournament in Scribner Tuesday night as West Point downed Wisner-Pilger/Dodge/Howells 9-0 in 5 innings and Columbus Lakeview beat Logan View/Scribner-Snyder 5-1.

In the West Point/Wisner-Pilger/Dodge/Howells game, West Point erupted for 5 runs in the 1st inning, highlighted by Derek Petz’s two-RBI single.

West Point added 3 runs in the 2nd and another in the 3rd, and cruised the rest of the way for the win.

Cole Kreikemeier led West Point (15-2) at the dish, going 2-3 with an RBI.

Nathan Hatterman and Cobe Porter had the only hits in the game for Wisner-Pilger/Dodge/Howells (3-13).

In the Logan View/Scribner-Snyder/Columbus Lakeview Game, Columbus Lakeview (10-7) struck for 3 runs in the 1st inning, and added two more in the 3rd. Logan View/Scribner-Snyder’s lone run came in the third inning.

Grant Meyer went 2-3 for Logan View/Scribner-Snyder (3-9).

Logan View/Scribner-Snyder issued 10 free passes in the game.

West Point and Columbus Lakeview will meet in the semifinals at 8:00 p.m. on Thursday in a game that can be heard on 107.9 the Bull.

Click Here to Listen to West Point vs. Wisner-Pilger/Dodge/Howells Game

Click Here to Listen to Logan View/Scribner-Snyder vs. Columbus Lakeview Game