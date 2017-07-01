(AUDIO) Wayne sweeps Ralph Bishop League Tournament Championship Games from West Point

Wakefield-Wayne swept West Point in the Ralph Bishop League Tournament Juniors and Seniors Championship Games in Wakefield on Saturday, winning the Juniors Game 7-3 and the Seniors Game 7-6.

In the Juniors Game, Wayne struck for three runs in the 1st inning as Jake Kneifl, Gunnar Jorgensen, and Trevor DeBoer all scored. Josh Lutt and Reid Korth recorded RBI’s in the inning.

Wayne scored three more runs in the 3rd inning to go up 6-0, highlighted by Lutt’s 2-RBI double. Korth, Jorgensen, and Lutt scored in the inning.

West Point got things going in their half of the third as Kobe Benne hit a leadoff triple. He scored on a Ray Loftis Sac Fly for West Point’s first run of the game. Greg Johnson and Peyton Landholm also scored runs in the inning.

Jorgensen scored his third run of the game in the 7th inning for Wayne (14-11) as he was driven in by Blake Bartos.

West Point fell to just 15-3-1 on the season.

In the Seniors Game, Wayne struck first, going up 1-0 in the 2nd inning as Caden Korth drove in Zane Jackson with an RBI Single.

Wayne added 3 more runs in the 3rd inning as Gamble, Jackson, and Justin Dean scored. Ben Klein and Jackson had RBI singles in the inning.

West Point battled back in the bottom half of the inning as Brandon Hass, Cole Kreikemeier, and Bryant Rief scored.

West Point tied the game in the 5th inning as Hass scored on an RBI Single from Kreikemeier.

Wayne retook the lead in the 6th inning as Korth scored on a wild throw to first base on a pickoff attempt. Tyler Lutt and Tucker Nichols added insurance runs for Wayne (12-7) as Jackson and Dean recorded RBI Singles.

West Point’s rally came up short in the 7th as Austin Streeter grounded out to 2nd base to end the game. Nolan Plagge and Benne scored runs in the inning for West Point (18-3).

Click Here to Listen to Juniors Game

Click Here to Listen to Seniors Game