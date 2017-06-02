(AUDIO) Warrior Basketball Classic set for Saturday

The Warrior Basketball Classic will be played Saturday night at Midland University in Fremont. Dark Team Girls Co-Coach Craig Theis, of West Point-Beemer, says he’s enjoyed coaching the girls on the team. “We got several girls that I coached against this year and played against this year. And it’s also a lot of fun coaching your own girl, Bethany Anderson, one last time, so it’s been a lot of fun. We had a couple practices, we try and teach them a few things, they teach us some things. So it’s going to be a lot of fun to go and coach these girls.”

Girls on the Dark Team from Sports Booster Schools besides Anderson are Jess Fleischman of Tekamah-Herman, Kam Anderson and Hallie Ballinger of Pender, and Lexie Bacon and Kelly Wakeley of BRLD.

Girls White Team Co-Coach Kevin Janssen, of Cedar Bluffs, says the team has quite a bit of talent, and that’s allowed them to work well together. “We do, we are very fortunate. Terry (Graver) and I, we talked a lot about what we wanted to do. And when you have games like these when you have so many talented athletes like we have on the floor. It’s just going to be neat to see them all play together. Practices have been going extremely well. The girls all meshed extremely well. Introduced themselves. A lot of them played against each other which is really fun to see them come together and then play together. Like I said the capacity of our talent is just unbelievable.”

Girls White Team members from Sports Booster Schools are Maddie Knobbe and Hannah Hunke of GACC, Krista Ott of Wisner-Pilger, Howells-Dodge’s Kalli Brester, and North Bend Central’s Alex Humlicek.

Theis says the two teams have been getting along great. “We’ve ran across the other team a couple times before our practice, and it’s been kind of a playful, joking around with each other. But obviously I think when the ball tips off I definitely think they’re going to get after it, and it’s kind of nice for these girls. Some will go and play college basketball, but it’s kind of nice for these girls to get put on the big stage one more time and honor their career that they had at their schools.”

Janssen says it’s fun and a privilege to coach in the game. “You’re able to sit back and really just watch them play basketball. Watch what they’ve done over the last four years of their high school career. Most of these girls have played 6+ years when you involve the Middle School, and just to see them develop. And as a coach in the area I love reading about them. And a lot of these girls played Class B, or C-1, C-2, A, and to watch them and now put a face with a name, and be able to say wow I get to coach with some of these girls…it’s an honor that I have for sure.”

The Girls Game will get underway at 6:00 p.m. with the Boys Game to follow.

Boys Dark Team Co-Coach Aaron Meyer, of Oakland-Craig, says it’s unique to coach a player of his own and players he’s coached against in the past. “Yeah it’s kind of weird to get that last game in with my own player, and then at the same time the guys that you scouted against are now on your team, and so that’s kind of neat too and to get to know some of these guys personally.”

Sports Booster School athletes participating on the Dark Team include Carter Thiele of Oakland-Craig, Kobe Slaughter, Mitch Hass, and Nolan Plagge, all of GACC, North Bend Central’s Matt Ortmeier, and BRLD’s Montana Riecken.

Boys White Team Co-Coach Mark Williams, of Fremont High, says preparation has been good, and he’s looking forward to the game. “Well I think it’s an outstanding opportunity for me to learn some of the better players from the area that I don’t get to see. Obviously at the different classes. But really enjoy working with the kids. Attitude has been great. I think they’re coming in with the right attitude, looking to have fun, but I think really do want to try and play the game the right way. So I’m very appreciative of that. And I think if that continues then we have a chance to not only have fun, but have some success as well.”

Sports Booster School players playing in the game for the Boys White team include Jake Wietfeld of North Bend Central and Nathan Hatterman of Wisner-Pilger.

Meyer says the game is special to him from a coaching standpoint. “And just from a basketball purist standpoint just being able to be part of the game, and watch the kids. And they’re going to have a good time, but it’s kind of special too to be able to Coach with Brad Slaughter, who, his first coaching job was at Walthill where I went to high school. And so now all of a sudden we’re back together one more time as co-coaches, so that’s kind of special itself.”

Williams says it will be nice to coach a couple of his own players and a star player from Wahoo Neumann. “I mean I’m really blessed to be able to coach two of my kids again, Taylor Keeney and Nolan Dillon. Just outstanding athletes, outstanding players for us. And then Jaxon Simons, a standout for Wahoo Neumann over the years. To get a chance to see him up close and personal has been really fun.”

A third player from Fremont High, Cade Niehaus, will play for the Dark Team.

Williams is coaching in the game for the 2nd straight season and 4th time in his career.

Both games can be heard on 107.9 the Bull.

Click Here to Listen to Interview with Craig Theis

Click Here to Listen to Interview with Kevin Janssen

Click Here to Listen to Interview with Aaron Meyer

Click Here to Listen to Interview with Mark Williams