(AUDIO) Vonseggern signs with Morningside; Porter signs with Dakota Wesleyan

Wisner-Pilger Football Standout Cooper Vonseggern has signed a letter of intent to play football at Morningside next season. Vonseggern says he looks forward to all that comes with playing college football.

“Yeah it’s going to be a fun I mean a new experience playing against some of the best athletes. Definitely traveling. Getting to spend time with the family is going to be great.”

Vonseggern is expected to play free safety for the Mustangs.

Vonseggern, who also played Quarterback for the Gators, says high school football taught him to fight hard no matter what.

“Probably one of the best things I learned is pry just keep going forward no matter what the outcome was. We had a couple of rough seasons, but we always kept going forward. You can’t just give up. So keep grinding is something I learned from playing high school football.”

Vonseggern also had offers from Doane and Briar Cliff.

Wisner-Pilger’s Cobe Porter also signed a letter of intent last week to play football at Dakota Wesleyan next season. Porter says he’s grateful for the opportunity.

“It’s nice to continue on through high school cause first thing you hear as a freshman is your days of high school are fast and limited, and I mean it’s a blessing to go on to college.”

Porter is expected to play running back for the Tigers.

He also had Doane and Concordia looking at him.

Click Here to Listen to Interview with Cobe Porter and Cooper Vonseggern (Porter talks first)