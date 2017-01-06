(Audio) UNK Introduces New Head Football Coach

The University of Nebraska at Kearney formally introduced Josh Lynn as its head football coach at a news conference this morning. Lynn replaces Josh Lamberson, who led the Lopers the past two years and becomes just the fifth head football coach at UNK since 1955.

UNK Director of Athletics Dr. Paul Plinske chose Lynn following a search that began in late December. Lynn, 38, is a native of Eunice, N.M., was formerly the head coach at Eastern New Mexico University and an ENMU graduate. Over the past five seasons, he helped turn his alma mater around, leading the Greyhounds to 27 wins, two C.H.A.M.P.S. Heart of Texas Bowl appearances and a share of the 2013 Lone Star Conference (LSC) title.

In six years as a collegiate head coach, Lynn has a 37-27 record. Over the past four seasons, the ‘Hounds have set numerous school records while ranking among the national leaders in a variety of categories, including total offense, rushing offense, passing efficiency, rushing defense and punt return yardage. At the same time, ENMU has had the LSC’s highest football team GPA.

Throughout his 16-year coaching career, Lynn has coordinated both sides of the ball and coached every position except the defensive line.