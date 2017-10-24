(AUDIO) Tekamah-Herman Volleyball team ends regular season with win over BRLD

Tekamah-The Tekamah-Herman Volleyball Team closed out the regular season Tuesday night with a 3-1 home win over BRLD.

The Tigers won set one 25-16 before losing set two 26-24. Tekamah-Herman (18-13) bounced back to take set three 25-17, and closed out the match with a 25-19 set four win.

The Tigers’ Marin Jetensky led all players with 30 kills while Anna Wakehouse had 21.

The Wolverines (16-16) were led by Vicki Gatzemeyer and Tiahna Bonneau with 10 kills each. Halle Wortman and Tori Ostrand added 9 and 7, respectively.

Both teams are in action next week for Subdistricts.

Click here to listen to Match

Click here to listen to Postgame Interview with Tekamah-Herman Head Coach Becky Rennerfeldt

Click here to listen to Postgame Interview with BRLD Head Coach Rebecca James