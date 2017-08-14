(AUDIO) Tekamah-Herman Volleyball looking for big season with lots of returning experience

Team: Tekamah-Herman

Mascot: Tigers

Colors: Purple and Vegas Gold

Class: C-1

Head Coach: Becky Rennerfeldt

2016 record: 12-19

Returning Starters: 6

The Tekamah-Herman Volleyball team returns all but one starter from last year’s 12-19 team. Head Coach Becky Rennerfeldt says Liz Dlouhy is a very significant loss, but the Tigers feel confident heading into this season nonetheless. “Yeah Liz Dlouhy she did a lot for us last year. She was our kill leader, and she broke our school record with the most kills in a season. So that’ll definitely be big shoes for someone to fill, but we have a lot of experience coming back. Only losing one starter…having the majority of the girls back is definitely going to help.”

A key returner is Senior Setter and four-year starter Caty Gross.

Tekamah-Herman kicks off the season on August 31st with the Northeast Nebraska Tournament. Rennerfeldt says the Tigers will see Pender and Wayne in that tournament. “We’re going to start our season at Pender playing Pender. They lost some pretty critical hitters on their team last year too and their middle hitter so we’ll see how that one goes. And then after that we will play Wayne. So I think both matches are ones that we should be able to compete in and hopefully get a couple W’s.”

Tekamah-Herman figures to be one of the favorites to win Sub-District C1-4, comprised of the Tigers, West Point-Beemer, Arlington, Fort Calhoun, and Logan View.

Click Here to Listen to Interview with Becky Rennerfeldt