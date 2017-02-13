(AUDIO) Tekamah-Herman Girls knock off Logan View/Scribner-Snyder in Sub-Districts

Oakland-The Tekamah-Herman Tigers defeated Logan View/Scribner-Snyder 53-21 in the C1-6 Girls Basketball Sub-District Play-In Game at Oakland-Craig Monday night.

The Tigers led 16-7 at the end of one before winning the second quarter 10-4 to lead 26-11 at halftime.

Tekamah-Herman outscored the Raiders 11-5 in the third quarter to go up 37-16 at the end of three.

The Tigers put up 16 points in the fourth quarter compared to 5 for Logan View/Scribner-Snyder.

Jessica Fleischman led Tekamah-Herman (5-17) with 19 points while Marin Jetensky notched 15.

The Raiders, who end the season at 6-16, were led by senior Mackenzy Schreck, who totaled 6 points.

Tekamah-Herman advances to take on Fort Calhoun at 6:00 p.m. on Tuesday.

Click Here to Listen to Game

Click Here to Listen to Postgame Interview with Tekamah-Herman Head Coach Scott Guzinski

Click Here to Listen to Postgame Interview with Logan View/Scribner-Snyder Head Coach Nick Hegge