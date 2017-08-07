(AUDIO) Tekamah-Herman Football team ready to make some noise in 2017

Monday is the first day for high school fall sports practices in the state of Nebraska, and the Tekamah-Herman Football Team figures to be improved over a year ago. Head Coach Graig McElmuray says the Tigers are experienced up front, but will be breaking in some new guys in the offensive backfield. “We have a strong offensive line back. Everybody that’s coming back on offensive line has played at some time during the last two years for us. Most of them have started at least one game at a position on offensive line. They aren’t four-year starters obviously, but they ended up starting a position. And fullback and tailback this year are new obviously again after last year’s graduation we lost Ben Metzler and Cody Hopkins last year to graduation.”

McElmuray says his team has 11 seniors and 13 juniors out this year.

Tekamah-Herman Football opens up the 2017 season on Friday, August 25th with a home game against Madison. McElmuray says the Dragons will be no pushover. “Madison is a unique experience for us. They are a C-1 school coming down here for one game after Omaha Brownell-Talbot had to forfeit their season. And we’ve been watching a little bit of film on them, and got some big young men on the front line, they have some speed. Seen them at conference track, and we seen them at different places. And I think they’re going to present a unique instance for us to play our first game.”

The Tigers are coming off a 1-8 season last year.

The Tigers are in District C2-3, and McElmuray says his team is going to have to stay healthy to be a factor at the end of the season. “Tough District…Oakland-Craig, Fremont Bergan, Logan View, BRLD, Wisner-Pilger. All those teams are very capable of putting together a playoff team. A lot of it’s just going to be staying healthy. Keeping our offensive line intact. Not having to put freshman out on the field this year for us in situations where we’ve had to put freshman in before.”

McElmuray feels the District Favorite is Oakland-Craig.

Click Here to Listen to Interview with Graig McElmuray