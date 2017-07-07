(AUDIO) Tekamah-Herman and Pender pick up wins in Junior Area Tournament

Wakefield- The Class C Area 2 Junior Area Tournament got underway in Wakefield on Friday.

In the first game aired on the Bull, Tekamah-Herman outslugged Wisner-Pilger/Dodge/Howells 16-10.

Wisner-Pilger/Dodge/Howells struck first, scoring two runs in the 2nd inning as Trevor Styskal and Cole Jacobsen each scored runs. Korrell Koehlmoos recorded an RBI single in the inning.

Luke Wakehouse scored for Tekamah-Herman in the 3rd to make it a 2-1 ball game.

Jacobsen added another run for Wisner-Pilger/Dodge/Howells in the 4th to make it a 3-1 game.

Wyatt Uhing, Luke Rogers, Ian Lundquist, Robby Mayberry, and Wakehouse all scored runs as part of a 5-run inning for Tekamah-Herman in the 4th highlighted by Wakehouse’s two-RBI triple. Tekamah-Herman went up 6-3.

Wisner-Pilger/Dodge/Howells took an 8-6 lead in the 5th as Mason Dimon scored on a wild pitch, and Keegan Ruskamp, Jayden Raabe, Charlie Dvorak, and Styskal all added runs, Rogers scored on a wild pitch for Tekamah-Herman in the bottom of the 5th and Clay Beaumont also scored to put Tekamah-Herman to tie the game at 8.

Tekamah-Herman (14-6) had the final answer in the bottom half of the 6th inning as Uhing, Brandon Schram, Lundquist, Beaumont, Cody Elliot, Rogers, Mulder, and Mayberry all came across the plate for Tekamah-Herman’s 8 runs. Beaumont recorded an RBI double in the inning for Tekamah-Herman.

Colby Heller and Cole Stewart scored runs in the top of the 7th inning for Wisner-Pilger/Dodge/Howells (8-14).

Mulder was the winning pitcher while Dvorak took the loss. There were 13 total errors committed in the game.

In the second game heard on the Bull, Pender won a back and forth affair with Wakefield, 7-4.

Pender got the scoring started in the bottom of the 1st inning as Hunter Ferguson scored. Will Gatzemeyer scored for Pender in the 3rd to put them up 2-0.

Wakefield nodded the game up at 2 apiece in the top of the 4th inning as Solomon Peitz and Julio Sanchez recorded RBI’s and Sanchez and Nolan Belt scored runs.

Wakefield grabbed the lead in the 5th as Belt hit in Peitz. Pender regained the lead in their half of the 5th as Gatzemeyer and Nick Ronnfeldt scored to give Pender a 4-3 lead.

Wakefield tied the game again in the top of the 6th as Sanchez crossed the plate. Pender went up again in the home half of the 6th as Gatzemeyer drove in Ferguson, and Devin Hegge drove in Gatzemeyer and Brady Oliver with a two-RBI double.

Oliver was the winning pitcher for Pender (16-10), giving up 6 hits and 4 runs in 6 innings of work. Noah Lamprecht took the loss for Wakefield (10-15).

Wakefield will play Wisner-Pilger/Dodge/Howells in the loser’s bracket at 1:00 p.m. on Saturday while Pender will meet Tekamah-Herman in the winner’s bracket at 7:00 p.m., also on Saturday, in a game that can be heard on the Bull.

Click Here to Listen to Tekamah-Herman vs. Wisner-Pilger/Dodge/Howells Game

Click Here to Listen to Pender vs. Wakefield Game