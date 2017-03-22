(AUDIO) TC Thunder looking for bounce back season

The TC Thunder Baseball Team looks to improve on last year’s 3-12 record. Manager Clay Haymart says limiting errors will be important this season. “We’re just going to need to play better defense. I went through the books last year and we were just pretty terrible on defense if I’m going to put it bluntly. So if we can cut down our errors to half of what we had last year we’ll easily be more successful right away.”

The TC Thunder begins their season on Thursday at Wayne.

Haymart lists the key returners for the team. “Aaron Ras is an outstanding pitcher and right fielder. He’s been a 4-year starter for us. And Dylan Roth from Pender he is a shortstop and a pitcher. He’s been a three-year starter. And Brady Oliver, our center fielder, he’s also been a three-year starter. So we have several key pieces back we just have to start clicking on all cylinders.”

Haymart says the team is also going to need senior leadership.

Haymart adds the team hopes to be in all their games. “The ultimate goal is just to compete every night no matter if we’re playing an Omaha Skutt who’s perennially in the State Championship, or if we’re playing someone who doesn’t have a win, we just have to make sure that we’re competing everyday. And I think that we lost sight of that last year. And I’m hoping this year that when we come out to play we put our competitive edge on, and we get after em.”

Wayne will have already played 5 games by the time the TC Thunder plays them.

Game time is set for 4:30 p.m.

Click Here to Listen to Interview with Clay Haymart