(AUDIO) TC Thunder knocks off Arlington at home

Pender-The TC Thunder Baseball Team picked up their first win of the year on Tuesday, defeating Arlington 2-1 at home.
TC Thunder struck first as Layne Heese drove in Jacob Zuhlke, who got on with a double, with an RBI Single in the first inning.
Zuhlke scored his second run in the third inning after a walk as TC Thunder went up 2-0.
Braden Johnson scored the only run of the game for the Eagles in the 6th inning as he was hit in by Noah Reed.
Aaron Ras picked up the win on the mound for TC Thunder while Ben Riecken took the loss for Arlington.
TC Thunder (1-2) will face Arlington again on the road Monday while the Eagles (4-2) travel to Fort Calhoun on Thursday.