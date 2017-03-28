(AUDIO) TC Thunder knocks off Arlington at home

Pender-The TC Thunder Baseball Team picked up their first win of the year on Tuesday, defeating Arlington 2-1 at home. TC Thunder struck first as Layne Heese drove in Jacob Zuhlke, who got on with a double, with an RBI Single in the first inning. Zuhlke scored his second run in the third inning after a walk as TC Thunder went up 2-0.

Braden Johnson scored the only run of the game for the Eagles in the 6th inning as he was hit in by Noah Reed.