(AUDIO) TC Thunder falls to Crete

Pender-The TC Thunder Baseball Team gave Crete a game at home Thursday night, but wound up losing 4-1.
The game was scoreless until the 3rd inning when TC struck for a run as Jordan Springer knocked in Caleb Gubbles with a double to make it 1-0 Thunder.
The game remained 1-0 until the 6th when the Cardinals scored 2 runs to take a 2-1 lead. Nigel Brooks scored on a single from Spencer Steinhoff to account for the first run then Riley Owens scored on a Trevor Nickel RBI Groundout for the second run.
The Cardinals added 2 insurance runs in the 7th inning as Hunter Persing and AJ Page scored for Crete.
Payton Schaneman went the distance for the Cardinals on the mound, and picked up the win, giving up no earned runs.
Springer took the loss, going 5 1/3 innings.
Crete returns to action on Monday, hosting Seward, while the TC Thunder hosts GACC/Scribner-Snyder/West Point-Beemer on Tuesday in a game that can be heard on 1107.9 the Bull.