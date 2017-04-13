(AUDIO) TC Thunder falls to Crete

Pender-The TC Thunder Baseball Team gave Crete a game at home Thursday night, but wound up losing 4-1. The game was scoreless until the 3rd inning when TC struck for a run as Jordan Springer knocked in Caleb Gubbles with a double to make it 1-0 Thunder.

The game remained 1-0 until the 6th when the Cardinals scored 2 runs to take a 2-1 lead. Nigel Brooks scored on a single from Spencer Steinhoff to account for the first run then Riley Owens scored on a Trevor Nickel RBI Groundout for the second run.