(AUDIO) Stieren named New Head Boys Basketball Coach at GACC

GACC has named Alex Stieren Head Boys Basketball Coach. Stieren is a former state champion Bluejay player and was previously an assistant for the program. “Yep I played in 2011. We won the State Championship as a Senior. And then after that I went to college for a couple years. Came back to West Point, and worked for J & K Construction for a little while, and then worked for Meyer Building now, which is currently. But I’ve been coaching basketball probably for the last 5 years. I got to coach my brother-in-law actually, and he was a freshman this last year, so I was still able to coach him. But I’ve coached JV/Freshman for the last year, and then Junior High before that.”

Stieren takes over for Brad Slaughter, who retired from coaching.

Stieren says understanding the pride and tradition of Central Catholic Athletics should help him. “Sports is a huge thing at GACC, and it was a huge role winning that. And being able to help those boys hopefully fulfill their dream of winning too. I mean that’s everybody’s dream is to win a state championship, and I just want to make sure I can help them the most I can.”

Stieren says being around the kids for a year is also going to help him.

