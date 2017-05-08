(AUDIO) Steuter takes over GACC Volleyball Program

Paul Steuter has been named the new Head Volleyball Coach at GACC. Steuter says the job offer came at the right time for him. “When it was presented to me I had to take a few days to think about it, but the situation I’m in, my last child graduated from high school last year, and I’m an empty nester, so it gave me the opportunity to pursue a different path than what I had been on.”

Steuter coached for 7 years in the GACC Club Volleyball Program, coaching 12 year olds up to the 17 and under teams for 4 years.

He takes over for Kate Hagemann, who recently stepped down.

Steuter says he’s very aware of the pride and tradition of GACC Volleyball. I’m very much aware of the challenges that it will take, the transition with the girls accepting a new leadership role. I am very fortunate though that I have assistant coach and JV Coach Mary Lueshen. She will help in the transition. I believe she will be very a strong asset for me in the transition for me.”

Steuter adds he kind of has an idea of what goes along with attitudes and progression of volleyball players as he has three daughters of his own.

He’s been around the game for a long time. “In a way I’ve been involved in Volleyball most of my adult life. I played Coed Volleyball for approximately 20 years. I did the club coaching volleyball, and then last year most recently I went into reffing high school volleyball.” Steuter said.

Steuter says he thinks of himself as a pretty strong fundamentals coach with schematics and strategies of the game being challenges.

