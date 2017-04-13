(AUDIO) Stanton’s Stallbaum and Bohac sign with Doane

Stanton’s Hunter Stallbaum and Henry Bohac have signed letters of intent with Doane, and will play football for the Tigers next season. Stallbaum says he looks forward to improving as a player in college. “I’ll be playing defensive back, and I don’t know, I just hope to make myself better so I can actually play.”

Stallbaum also played basketball for the Mustangs.

He also had offers from Dakota Wesleyan and Morningside.

Bohac says playing for a successful program like Stanton should help him at Doane. “Well Doane also has a pretty successful program so coming from one like Stanton I think that’ll help me transition into the college level a little easier.”

Bohac says he will play wide receiver and special teams for the Tigers.

He also had an offer from Morningside and talked to Concordia.

Bohac also played basketball and participates in track at Stanton.

Click Here to Listen to Interview with Stallbaum and Bohac