(AUDIO) Stanton’s Cadwallader signs with UNK

Stanton’s Trent Cadwallader will run cross country and track at UNK next season. Cadwallader says UNK felt like the right school to go to after visiting. “After Cross Country season this year I got talked to by a couple colleges, and went on a visit to Kearney. And Kearney really stood out as a great school, and their Coach Bonsall is his name, he persuaded me to come run for them, and I really am looking forward to running at the collegiate level, but I didn’t know where, and Kearney just seemed like the right fit for me after Cross.”

Cadwallader also had an offer from Morningside.

Cadwallader and his 4X800 Meter Relay Teammates will try and make school history at state track this weekend. “The first year we’ve had a 4X800 team go down to state track, from Stanton anyway. And we’re shooting for the school record that was set in 1958, the oldest record Stanton has. So that’s what we’re shooting for down there at State Track.”

Other Stanton 4X800 team members include Kelton VanPelt, Broderick Sieh, and Trevor Doffin.

Cadwallader broke the school record for cross country at state this fall with a time of 16:58, breaking the old record of 17:31 as he was state runner-up in Class D.

Click Here to Listen to Interview with Trent Callwallader