(AUDIO) Stanton’s Brandl signs with Doane

Stanton Girls Track & Field Standout MacKenzie Brandl has signed with Doane. Brandl says Doane’s atmosphere and coach are what drew her to the school. “It’s definitely the atmosphere they have. Their Head Coach Ed Fye, he’s kind of like my dad I always say. That he’ll always be there. And just the atmosphere. It was just like warm welcoming I should say.”

Brandl says she also had an offer from Wayne State, among other schools.

Brandl, who also played Volleyball and Basketball for the Mustangs, explains why she chose track in college. “It was kind of a difficult like decision I should say. Because I do like all sports, but I guess Track I like it a little bit better than the other two. But I guess I will stay involved with basketball and volleyball like intramurals, but I think track will be good for me.”

Brandl placed 1st in the 100 Meter and 200 Meter Dashes at the Northeast Nebraska Track Classic in Norfolk on Thursday.

She says she’s sad high school sports are coming to an end for her. “Yes definitely. State Volleyball was something to remember. We just put together a senior video the other day, and I came across some pictures, and it kind of puts tears in my eyes just thinking about all like the relationships that were built through all three sports, and that’s something I’m really going to miss.”

Brandl helped lead Stanton to the Class C-2 State Championship in Volleyball this past fall.

She was also on the Mustangs’ State Qualifying Basketball Team in 2015-2016.

Click Here to Listen to Interview with MacKenzie Brandl