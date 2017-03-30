(AUDIO) Stang headed to Wayne State

Tekamah-Herman Girls Track & Field’s Sarah Stang has signed a letter of intent with Wayne State and will participate in the sport for the Wildcats next season. Stang says WSC made her feel right at home. “I had that beautiful hometown feel that I wasn’t stuck in a big school where I wouldn’t know anybody. It was like family there.”

Other schools that looked at Stang included UNK, Nebraska Wesleyan, Morningside, and Briar Cliff.

Stang, who also played basketball for the Tigers, says track is her first love. “I didn’t really have a true passion towards basketball like I did for track. Track for me was I looked forward to it everyday. It just made my day better basically. And I didn’t really have that feel with basketball like I did for track.”

Stang says she will participate in the shot put, discus, and possibly the hammer throw at Wayne State.

She also went out for football in her senior year at Tekamah-Herman.

She hopes to improve her throwing distance in the shot put and discus before her high school career is over. “My farthest throw this year has been 113 and my farthest last year was 114 so this year I’m trying to hope to get all the way up to 120 for discus. And then I’ve been riding that 38, 39 mark for shot put so I’m hoping to break into the 40 range by the end of this season for shot put.”

Stang made state in shot put and discus in her junior year, reaching the finals in shot put.

Click Here to Listen to Interview with Sarah Stang