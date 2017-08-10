(AUDIO) Scribner-Snyder Volleyball team to be young

The Scribner-Snyder Volleyball team has just two seniors on this year’s team in team leaders Kaylee and Nicole Boyle. Head Coach Shelly Schulenberg says the Trojans are going to lean on those two quite a bit on what is a relatively young team. “Yeah starting with our two seniors they’re going to be our powerhouse girls. Kaylee’s been a four-year starter, Nicole is a three-year starter fighting back from her cancer. We’re going to be young…we’re going to start some sophomores, maybe even a freshman. Right now our starting lineup is not set in stone obviously we’re just starting practice. So we’re going to be a young team, but they’re working hard.”

The Trojans went 13-18 a year ago.

Schulenberg says the experience the girls gained last year will help heading into this season. “Yep, you bet. We had some strong hitters during the season, a lot of different scenarios happened for us with some injuries. We had players that had to use different positions. So that made them a better player actually by learning more skills. And we ended the season on a really high note, going 10 sets in our sub-district, that was pretty tough, but they battled hard so that’s a good incentive going into this year.”

Schulenberg says the Trojans won’t have a lot of height this year either.

Scribner-Snyder opens up the season on September 5th with a home triangular against Howells-Dodge and Cedar Bluffs.

Click Here to Listen to Interview with Shelly Schulenberg