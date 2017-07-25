(Audio) Riley Feels Lee Is Ready To Lead NU

class="post-template-default single single-post postid-249849 single-format-standard custom-background group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.1.1 vc_responsive"
BY Jayson Jorgensen | July 25, 2017
NU Quarterback Tanner Lee, Photo Courtesy NU Sports Information

Nebraska head coach Mike Riley is confident that junior quarterback Tanner Lee will be up to the task this fall. Lee who sat out last season after transferring from Tulane will be the trigger man for the Huskers when this season starts. Riley at Tuesday’s Big Ten Football Media Days talked about how Lee has positioned himself well to take over as the leader on the offense.

Lee will direct an offense that returns just five starters and has major
question marks at the skill positions and in the offensive line. Lee’s
experience may at Tulane come in handy as the Huskers look to work in some new faces early in the season.  Lee made 19 starts in 2014 and 2015 at Tulane. In 2015, Lee started nine games at quarterback and threw for 1,639 yards and 11 touchdowns, while completing 52 percent of his passes. Lee threw for better than 200 yards four times on the season, including a season-high 277 yards against Maine. Lee threw for a career-high four touchdowns in a win over UCF.

