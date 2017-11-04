(AUDIO) Pierce wins shootout over West Point-Beemer in State Quarterfinals

Pierce-The West Point-Beemer Football Team attempted to knock off Pierce for the second time this season Friday night, but the Bluejays had other ideas as they raced out to a 21-0 lead en route to a 54-34 home victory over the Cadets in the State Quarterfinals.

Pierce’s Collin Tinker scored the first touchdown of the game on a 5-yard TD run at the 10:22 mark of the 1st quarter to put the Bluejays in front 7-0.

Tinker scored again with 5:51 left to go in the 1st quarter, this time from a yard out, to give Pierce a 14-0 lead.

Tinker added a third rushing touchdown from 4 yards away with 3:09 remaining in the 1st quarter, and the Bluejays led 21-0.

West Point-Beemer got on the board with 11:03 left to go in the 2nd quarter as Hunter Pilakowski scored an 11-yard rushing TD to make it a 21-7 ball game.

The Cadets got back into the game when Blake Anderson broke free for a 47-yard TD scamper at the 6:39 mark of the 2nd quarter to pull West Point-Beemer within a touchdown at 21-14.

Pierce responded with a 63-yard rushing TD from Dalton Freeman 21 seconds later, and just like that, the Bluejays led 28-14.

Freeman then hit Cody Yawn on a 34-yard TD pass with 40 seconds remaining until halftime, and Pierce enjoyed a 35-14 lead at intermission.

The Cadets made it a two touchdown game again in the 3rd quarter as Cole Hughes connected with Ben VanderGriend on a 23-yard TD strike to make it a 35-21 ball game.

Brett Tinker got into the act for the Bluejays later in the quarter, scoring on a 2-yard TD run to put Pierce up 41-21.

The Bluejays tacked onto their lead in the 4th quarter as Freeman found Jadon Magdanz for a 5-yard TD pass that gave Pierce a 47-21 advantage.

Hughes hit Anderson for 49 yards for a touchdown with 4:56 left to go in the game, and West Point-Beemer got to within 19 at 47-28.

The final Pierce touchdown was scored by Carson Oestreich, who hit pay dirt from 19 yards out to extend the Bluejays’ lead to 54-28 26 seconds later.

The final touchdown of the game and the season for the Cadets was scored by Pilakowski, who brooke loose for 78 yards at the 3:29 mark of the 4th quarter.

Pilakowski had 189 yards rushing on 15 carries, and two touchdowns for West Point-Beemer while Blake Anderson registered 121 yards on the ground on 13 attempts.

Cole Hughes was 9-17 passing for 140 yards with two touchdowns and two interceptions for the Cadets.

For Pierce, Brett Tinker racked up 124 yards rushing on 14 carries, including a score, while Ashton Wragge had 92 yards rushing on 8 carries. Collin Tinker finished with 89 yards rushing on 22 attempts, including three touchdowns. Freeman had 82 yards rushing on 6 carries, including a TD, while Oestreich tallied 79 yards rushing on 8 carries.

The Bluejays racked up 514 yards of total offense, including 475 rushing, while the Cadets had 462 yards of total offense, including 322 rushing.

West Point-Beemer ends the year at 9-2 while Pierce (7-4) travels to Albion next Friday night for a State Semifinal Showdown with Boone Central/Newman Grove.

