(AUDIO) Pickell signs with Midland

Tekamah-Herman Boys Track and Field Standout Dustin Pickell signed a letter of intent earlier this week to run track at Midland next season. Pickell says he likes Midland’s location and size. “Being here in Tekamah it’s pretty close. It’s a good 35-40 minute drive so it’s close. And it’s a relatively small school which means I’ll know a lot of the teachers and people around campus so that’s really nice.”

Pickell says Midland was the only school to offer him.

He’s determined to make state in his senior season. “I’m hoping to get to state. I was really close last year, and it kind of just drives me further to work a little harder and not get pushed out of state this year.”

Pickell says the range of events in which he will run at Midland includes the 200 to the 400.

He also played football and basketball for the Tigers.

Click Here to Listen to Interview with Dustin Pickell