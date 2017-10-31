(AUDIO) Pender Travels to Johnson-Brock in D1 Playoffs Wednesday on 107.9 The Bull

Johnson-Brock head coach Mitch Roberts discusses keys to the game.

Pender head coach Andy Welsh says there are similarities between the two teams.

The Class D1 football playoffs continue Wednesday on 107.9 the Bull with a pair of teams that scored upset victories in the first round, as Pender travels to Johnson-Brock.

The 4-5 Pendragons upset then unbeaten GACC 52-50 in a wild shootout, while 5-4 Johnson-Brock handled then 7-1 Heartland 24-6.

Eagles head coach Mitch Roberts says turnovers were a big factor in that game, and he expects them to be a key against Pender, along with limiting big plays from the Pendragons.

“Turnovers. We take care of the football and force them into some difficult situations, and then shut down big plays” Roberts said. “That’s a huge part of eight-man football, who has more big plays, we shut theirs down and get a few of our own.”

Pender head coach Andy Welsh says he sees a lot of similarities between the two teams.

“We haven’t seen a whole lot of teams this year that spread it out like we do, and that’s exactly what they do,” Welsh said. “Both teams have speed and athleticism on the outside. And obviously record-wise we’re pretty similar. They are extremely fast. Their entire team speed is fast and I just hope we can match up with that.”

Kickoff is scheduled for 4:00 Wednesday afternoon with pregame set for 3:40 on 107.9 The Bull.