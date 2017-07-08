(AUDIO) Pender tops Tekamah-Herman in Junior Area Tournament

Wakefield-The Class C Area 2 Junior Baseball Tournament continued in Wakefield on Saturday.

In Saturday night’s contest aired on 107.9 the Bull…Pender defeated Tekamah-Herman 7-5.

Pender got their bats going early as Will Gatzemeyer and Nick Ronnfeldt scored runs off RBI’s from Ronnfeldt and Devin Hegge, respectively, to go up 2-0 after the top of the 1st.

Pender’s bats remained hot in the 2nd inning as Sam Mailoux, Chris Rutar, Hunter Ferguson, and Gatzemeyer all crossed the plate. The inning was highlighted by Nolan Ostrand’s two-RBI Single.

Tekamah-Herman got themselves on the board in the 3rd inning as Justyn Hale hit a two-RBI double that scored Colton Thomsen and Luke Wakehouse. Clay Beaumont scored later in the inning to cut the deficit in half at 6-3.

Ostrand scored on a wild pitch for Pender (17-8) in the top of the 4th to extend their lead to 7-3.

Tekamah-Herman (14-7) added two more runs in the 5th as Beaumont hit in Robby Mayberry with an RBI single. Beaumont later scored on a wild pitch.

Eric Schopke picked up the win on the mound for Pender, giving up 3 hits and 3 runs in 3 innings of work. Hale was the losing pitcher for Tekamah-Herman, giving up 3 hits and 6 runs in 1 1/3 innings.

Tekamah-Herman will play Logan View/Scribner/Snyder at 4:00 p.m. on Sunday in an elimination game while Pender will take on Ponca at 7:00 p.m. in a winner’s bracket game, also on Sunday. Both games will be aired on 107.9 the Bull.

