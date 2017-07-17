(AUDIO) Pender outlasts Shelton-Gibbon in extras

St. Paul-The Pender Junior Legion Baseball Team faced elimination again Monday night at the Class C State Tournament in St. Paul, but like Sunday when Pender knocked off Syracuse 17-8, came through for the second day in a row, winning 5-4 in 8 innings over Shelton-Gibbon in a game that saw two rain delays.

Shelton-Gibbon grabbed the early lead, going up 2-0 in the top of the 1st as Mike Kautz and Sterling Wright came into score.

Pender cut into the lead and made it 2-1 in the bottom of the 1st when Lucas Vogt scored on an RBI double off the bat of Brady Oliver.

Shelton-Gibbon extended their lead to 4-1 in the top of the 2nd as Chase Capek and Sam Kucera scored on a two-RBI double off the bat of Nathan Holcomb.

Pender tied the game in the home half of the 2nd as Sam Mailoux and Hunter Ferguson scored on a two-RBI single off the bat of Lucas Vogt, and Vogt scored on an RBI double off the bat of Oliver.

The game remained scoreless until the bottom of the 8th inning when Hunter Ferguson drove in Will Gatzemeyer to win the game for Pender.

Oliver was the winning pitcher in the game for Pender (21-10), going 7 innings and giving up 2 hits and 4 runs while striking out 9. Mason Clark was the losing pitcher for Shelton-Gibbon, going 7 1/3 innings while giving up 7 hits and 5 runs.

Pender advances to play Arlington at either 5:00 or 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday in a game that will be aired on 107.9 the Bull. Shelton-Gibbon ends the year at 15-19.

Click Here to Listen to Game