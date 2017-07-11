(AUDIO) Pender Juniors punch ticket to State

Wakefield- A night after losing to Hartington in the Class C Area 2 Junior Tournament in Wakefield, the Pender Juniors came through Tuesday night with a 13-6 win over Hartington and a berth into the state tournament.

Pender drew first blood as Nick Ronnfeldt hit in Lucas Vogt with an RBI single in the top of the 1st inning. Brady Oliver scored on an error, and Ronnfeldt proceeded to score on a sac fly off the bat of Eric Schopke to give Pender a 3-0 lead.

Hartington got their bats going in the second inning as Jacob Keiser scored on a wild pitch, and Austin Arens scored on an RBI single by Chase Lammers to make it a 3-2 game.

Pender loaded the bases in the bottom of the 2nd, and Nolan Ostrand scored on a wild pitch, Hunter Ferguson scored on an RBI groundout off the bat of Devin Hegge, Vogt scored when Schopke was hit by a pitch, and Ronnfeldt scored on a wild pitch to give Pender a 7-2 lead.

Nolan Ostrand scored on an RBI sac fly off the bat of Vogt to give Pender an 8-2 lead after 3.

Will Gatzemeyer recorded an RBI single in the 4th that scored Ronnfeldt while Hegge scored on a Sam Mailoux RBI groundout to give Pender a 10-2 lead.

Hartington made a run in the 5th, loading the bases, and scoring four runs. Pender pitchers Schopke and Gatzemeyer couldn’t find the strike zone as Sam Feilmeier scored on an RBI walk from Dain Whitmire, Seth Wiebelhaus scored on an RBI walk by Arens, Keiser scored a run on an RBI walk by Ted Bengston, and Whitmire scored on an RBI walk from Luke Reifenrath in the inning for Hartington. Hegge came in and got Pender out of the jam, striking out Lammers looking, and getting a groundout to end the inning.

Pender tallied another run in the home half of the 5th as Hegge hit in Vogt with an RBI single.

Ferguson scored another run for Pender (19-9) in the 6th and Vogt drove in Ostrand to give Pender a 13-6 lead heading into the top of the 7th.

Vogt was the winning pitcher for Pender, giving up 2 runs on one hit in 3 innings of work. Brady Steffan took the loss for Hartington, going 1/3 of an inning, and giving up 3 runs on 2 hits.

Pender will play David City at 2:30 p.m. on Saturday at State in a game that will be aired on 107.9 the Bull. Hartington ends the season at 19-7.

Click Here to Listen to Game