(AUDIO) Pender Juniors lose heartbreaker to David City

St. Paul-The Pender Junior Legion Baseball team gave David City all they had, could handle, and then some at the Class C State Tournament in St. Paul Tuesday night, but David City prevailed, winning 8-7 in a seesaw back and forth battle.

Pender struck first in the top of the 1st as Will Gatzemeyer was hit by a pitch that brought home Lucas Vogt to make it 1-0.

Pender added to their lead in the 2nd as Hunter Ferguson drove in Sam Mailoux with an RBI double to put Pender up 2-0. Brady Oliver then hit an RBI double of his own, driving in Ferguson, to give Pender a 3-0 lead.

Ferguson scored on a fly ball to the outfield that was dropped by David City’s Nolan Hartman in the 4th to make it a 4-0 game in favor of Pender.

David City got their bats going in the 4th as Simon Krenk scored on an RBI double off the bat of Daniel Stara, and Stara scored on a sac fly off the bat of Konner Adamy.

David City tied the game at 4 in the 5th as Joseph Reimers hit a two-RBI double that scored Hartman and Miles Eggleston.

Pender responded by loading the bases in the 6th, and Vogt scored on a wild pitch to put Pender ahead 5-4. Oliver then scored on a balk to give Pender a 6-4 lead.

Adamy led off the bottom of the 6th with a double for David City, and later scored on an fielder’s choice by Jackson Jakub. Jakub then advanced to 2nd base on a balk call, and scored on a bloop single to right field off the bat of Hartman to tie the game at 6. Eggleston then hit a shot to right center that scored Hartman to give David City a 7-6 lead.

With two outs in the 7th and no base runners, Vogt got on base for Pender, and later scored on an RBI from Oliver that tied the game at 7.

Stara hit a one-out double in the bottom of the 7th for David City, and then tagged and ran to 3rd base on a sac fly to right field, and then scored on a game-winning RBI single off the bat of Colin Vandenberg with two outs.

Stara was the winning pitcher for David City, striking out four. Devin Hegge took the loss for Pender.

David City improves to 26-3 with the win, and will face Creighton in the championship beginning at 6:00 p.m. on Wednesday. Pender ends the year at 21-11.

Click Here to Listen to Game