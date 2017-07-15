(AUDIO) Pender Juniors lose big to David City at State

St. Paul- It was a long afternoon at the ballpark for the Pender Juniors Saturday afternoon as they lost 16-2 to David City in the Class C State Tournament in St. Paul.

David City struck first in the top of the 1st as Nolan Hartman scored on an RBI double off the bat of Joseph Reimers to put David City up 1-0.

David City put up a 5 spot in the 3rd to lead 6-0 as Simon Krenk hit in Andy Lyons with an RBI single, Jackson Jakub scored on a throwing error, Keegan Lavicky and Krenk both scored on a two-RBI double off the bat of Miles Eggleston, and Eggleston scored on an RBI double off the bat of Konner Adamy.

David City added another run in the 4th as Krenk drove in Hartman with an RBI single to give David City a 7-0 lead.

Pender got on the board in the bottom of the 4th as Nick Ronnfeldt drove in Will Gatzemeyer with an RBI groundout to make it a 7-1 game in favor of David City.

David City tacked on two more runs in the 6th to go up 9-1 as Hartman and Lyons scored on a two-RBI single off the bat of Reimers.

David City added 7 insurance runs in the 7th as Jakub and Colin Vandenburg scored on RBI’s by Lyons and Hartman. Will Danielson and Lyons also scored for David City as did Hartman, who scored on a balk. Krenk scored on an RBI hit by pitch by Reimers, Daniel Stara hit in Reimers with a two-out double, and Eggleston recorded an RBI single to score Lavicky.

Pender scored one run in the 7th as Nolan Ostrand stole home.

Reimers pitched 3 innings of no hit ball to pick up the win for David City. Brady Oliver took the loss for Pender, giving up 7 hits and 6 runs in 2 1/3 innings of work.

Pender falls to 19-10 on the season with the loss, and will play Syracuse in an elimination game on Sunday at noon in a game that will be aired on 107.9 the Bull. David City (23-3) will take on Creighton in the winner’s bracket at 5:00 p.m. on Sunday.

