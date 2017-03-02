(AUDIO) Pender Girls fall to Dundy County-Stratton at State

Lincoln-The Pender Girls Basketball Team saw their season come to an end at the State Tournament in Lincoln Thursday afternoon as the Pendragons lost 47-40 to Dundy County-Stratton.

The Tigers led 11-7 after one before winning the second quarter 12-10 to lead 23-17 at halftime.

Dundy County-Stratton outscored Pender 10-8 in the third quarter to lead 33-25 at the end of three.

The Pendragons put up 15 points in the fourth compared to 14 for the Tigers.

Pender was led by Amber English with 15 points. Kam Anderson added 9 while Hallie Ballinger totaled 8.

Adalene Krutsinger had a team-high 14 points for Dundy County-Stratton while Emily Jones and Kami Porter registered 9 and 8, respectively.

The Tigers improve to 26-0 on the season and will play either Heartland or Elgin Public/Pope John in the State Semifinals at 10:45 a.m. on Friday at the Devaney Center while the Penndragons end the year at 18-9.

Click Here to Listen to Game