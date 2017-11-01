(AUDIO) Pender falls at Johnson-Brock in 2nd round of Playoffs

Johnson-The Pender Football Team went into Johnson on Wednesday and left town on the wrong end of a 66-22 ball game won by Johnson-Brock in the 2nd round of the D-1 Playoffs.

The Eagles got the scoring started at the 8:37 mark of the 1st quarter as Quarterback Cole Fossenbarger hit Ty Hahn on a 37-yard TD pass to make it an 8-0 game in favor of Johnson-Brock.

The two connected again with 4:14 left in the 1st quarter, this time from 22 yards out, and it was a 16-0 game with the Eagles ahead.

Johnson-Brock’s Hunter Oestmann rambled for 58 yards with 1:45 left to go in the 1st quarter to give Johnson-Brock a 24-0 advantage.

The Pendragons got on the board at the 11:06 mark of the 2nd quarter as Brady Oliver connected with Sam Mailoux (May-lou) on a 37-yard TD pass.

The Eagles went up 30-8 when Oestmann scored on another TD run from 6 yards out.

Fossenbarger hit Hahn for the 3rd time on an 11-yard TD pass to make it a 36-8 with 3:54 remaining until halftime.

Fossenbarger connected with Ben Clark on a 43-yard TD pass 50 seconds later, and Johnson-Brock extended their lead to 42-8.

Oliver threw a 51-yard TD pass to Tyler Nelson with 2:05 left to go until halftime, and it was a 42-16 game, Eagles still in the lead.

Johnson-Brock scored with just over a mintue remaining until halftime as Oestmann scored from 4 yards out to put the Eagles up 50-16 at halftime.

Oestmann scored his 4th rushing touchdown in the 3rd quarter from 3 yards out, and Johnson-Brock led 58-16.

Fossenbarger ran in another TD in the 4th quarter from 28 yards away, and the Eagles went up 66-16 with 4:29 left to go in the game.

Oliver connected with Nelson for a second time on a 5-yard TD pass to make up the final score.

Oliver had 9 carries for 55 yards rushing and was 15-35 passing for 200 yards and 3 TD’s for Pender.

Oestmann had 147 yards rushing and four touchdowns on 23 carries while Fossenbarger had 83 yards rushing on 8 carries, including a touchdown.

Fossenbarger was 9-15 for 227 yards passing and four touchdowns.

Johnson-Brock amassed 460 yards of total offense, including 233 rushing, while Pender had 266 yards of total offense, including 200 passing.

The Eagles will face either Howells-Dodge or Nebraska City Lourdes in the Quarterfinals on Tuesday. The Pendragons end the season at 4-6.

Click here to listen to Game

Click here to listen to recap with Mike Eilerts