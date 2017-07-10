(AUDIO) Pender and Tekamah-Herman fall in Junior Area Tournament

Wakefield-Hartington and Ponca kept their seasons alive in the Class C Area 2 Junior Tournament in Wakefield Monday night as Ponca pounded out 19 hits to beat Tekamah-Herman 13-4 while Hartington walked off against Pender and won 5-4.

In the Ponca/Tekamah-Herman game, Ponca led 4-0 after the top of the 1st inning as Gage McGill scored on an RBI single off the bat of Evan Anderson, Anderson scored on an RBI groundout off the bat of Walter Messerlie, Carter Kingsbury drove in Mike Logue with an RBI single, and Brandon Kneifl scored on a wild pitch.

The game remained scoreless until the top of the 4th when Carson Fox hit in Kingsbury with an RBI double to make it 5-0 Ponca.

Tekamah-Herman scored all their runs in the bottom of the 5th as Jared Mulder hit Brandon Schram in with an RBI single, Mulder scored on a Cody Elliot RBI single, Luke Wakehouse hit Colton Thomsen in with an RBI single, and Robby Mayberry scored on a Justyn Hale Sac Fly.

Ponca went up 7-4 in the 6th as McGill scored along with Fox, who scored off a fielders’ choice RBI by Hunter Volkert.

Ponca put the game away in the 7th, scoring six runs. The scoring was started by Messerlie, who scored on a balk. Fox drove in Kingsbury, and then scored along with Bryar Bennett on a two-RBI single off the bat of Volkert. Volkert then scored on a McGill RBI single, and McGill scored on an RBI double off the bat of Anderson.

Logue was the winning pitcher, scattering 7 hits and giving up 4 runs in a complete game effort. Mayberry took the loss, allowing 10 runs on 15 hits in 6 innings of work.

Ponca improves to 11-8 on the season, and will play Hartington at 5:00 p.m. on Tuesday. Tekamah-Herman concludes the year at 15-8.

In the Pender/Hartington game, Pender drew first blood as Will Gatzemeyer scored on a Devin Hegge RBI single to put them up 1-0 after the top of the 1st inning. Hartington answered with 4 runs in the bottom of the 1st as Brady Steffan scored off an RBI single hit by Jacob Keiser. Keiser and Sam Feilmeier also scored in the inning for Hartington as did Dain Whitmire.

Pender responded with a run in the top of the 2nd as Lucas Vogt scored to make it a 4-2 game.

Pender tied the game up at 4 in the 6th inning as Seth Totten hit in Vogt with an RBI Double, and Hunter Ferguson drove in Jaydon Jump, also with an RBI Double.

Hartington won it in the bottom of the 7th as Kaiser hit in Steffan with an RBI single.

Ted Bengtson was the winning pitcher in the game while Hegge took the loss.

Pender (18-9) will play the winner of Hartington and Ponca at 7:30 p.m. in the championship game on Tuesday. The contest can be heard on 107.9 the Bull.

