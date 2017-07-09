(AUDIO) Pender and Tekamah-Herman erase big deficits to pick up wins in Junior Area Tournament

Wakefield-Class C Area 2 Junior Tournament action continued in Wakefield on Sunday.

In the first game aired on 107.9 the Bull, Tekamah-Herman rallied from a 7-1 deficit to win 8-7 while Pender rallied from a 6-1 deficit in the bottom of the 7th inning to win 7-6 in 8 innings in the second game of the night aired on the Bull.

In the Tekamah-Herman/Logan View/Scribner-Snyder game, Tekamah-Herman struck first in the bottom of the 1st as Luke Wakehouse scored on a balk.

Logan View/Scribner-Snyder answered in the top of the 2nd as Jadyn Smeal scored on an errant pick off throw to 3rd base.

Logan View/Scribner-Snyder took a 2-1 lead in the top of the 3rd as Colby Hansen hit a two-out RBI triple to bring in Connor Larson.

Logan View/Scribner-Snyder exploded in the 4th inning, putting up 5 runs to go up 7-1. Smeal, Hansen, Garrett Palmer, Jayden Korman, and Ty Miller all scored with Larson, Hansen, and Miller providing the RBI.

Tekamah-Herman answered in the home half of the inning as Brandon Schram, Justyn Hale, Luke Rogers, and Wyatt Uhing all scored to make it a 7-5 ball game.

Tekamah-Herman took the lead for good in the 5th at 8-7 as Schram, Hale, and Clay Beaumont all crossed the plate. Hale and Uhing provided RBI in the inning.

Beaumont went 2 2/3 innings, giving up 6 hits and 2 runs to pick up the win for Tekamah-Herman. Logan View/Scribner-Snyder’s Nolan Miller was the losing pitcher as he gave up 8 runs on 8 hits in 6 innings of work.

Tekamah-Herman improves to 15-7 on the season and. Logan View/Scribner-Snyder wraps up the campaign with an 8-8 record.

In the Ponca/Pender game, Ponca struck first as Hunter Volkert scored to make it a 1-0 ball game in the top of the 1st.

Ponca extended their lead to 3-0 in the 3rd inning as Volkert scored his 2nd run of the game and Gage McGill scored on an RBI groundout off the bat of Evan Anderson.

Ponca went up 5-0 in the 4th after Carter Kingsbury drove in Walter Messerlie with an RBI, and Hunter Bennett scored on an RBI sac fly off the bat of Volkert.

Pender scored their first run in the bottom of the 6th inning when Nick Ronnfeldt drove in Will Gatzemeyer with an RBI single.

Ponca added an insurance run in the 7th as McGill scored on a Brandon Kneifl RBI hit.

Pender tied the game in the home half of the 7th as Hunter Ferguson hit a two-RBI triple that made it a 6-3 game. Ferguson later scored and Pender had the bases loaded with no outs down 6-4. Ponca turned a double play that erased the lead runner and the batter, but Pender tied the game after a throwing error by the Ponca shortstop. Vogt, Brady Oliver, and Ronnfeldt all added runs for Pender in the inning.

Oliver recorded the game winning RBI in the bottom of the 8th inning as Vogt came into score for Pender on a walk.

Ferguson was the winning pitcher for Pender (18-8) while Volkert took the loss for Ponca (10-8).

Ponca will play Tekamah-Herman Monday evening at 5:00 in an elimination game while Pender will look to eliminate Hartington in the 7:30 p.m. game.

Click Here to Listen to Tekamah-Herman vs. Logan View/Scribner-Snyder Game

Click Here to Listen to Pender vs. Ponca Game